Gardaí issue appeal for woman missing since Saturday morning

Gardaí have appealed to residents across the north-east to aid an investigation into the whereabouts of 29 year old Martina Cranitch.

Martina was last seen on Saturday morning at approximately 8am in Ashbourne.



She is described as being 5'8" in height, brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen Martina was wearing a navy blue top with red and white flowers on it, a black leather coat, blue jeans and brown ankle boots.



Martina was also carrying a black handbag.



Gardaí and Martina's family are concerned for her whereabouts and ask if anyone has seen her or who can assist in locating Martina to contact the Garda Confidential Line [1800 666 111] or any Garda Station.