Hardy pupils from Dundalk school brave the elements on Achill Island

St.Vincent's Transition Year students from Dundalk spent four action packed days in Colaiste Acla on Achill Island recently.

The girls braved the Wild Atlantic Way as they participated in bog-snorkelling, kayaking, cliff jumping, surfing and body-boarding. Alongside these exciting activities the entire group also embraced the challenge of a 25km mountain hike as part of their adventure journey for their Bronze Gaisce Award.

The Gaisce, or President's Award is a personal development programme for young people aged 15-25 to dream big and fulfil their potential.

The hike encouraged the students to step out of their comfort zone and was a positive first step on their Gaisce journey. Each of the girls will continue to set goals and challenges over the coming months as they pursue the various areas involved in the Award.

Trip co-ordinator Edel Smith commended the students on their dedication and good humour throughout the trip, as well as acknowledging the help of the other teachers involved in the endeavour.