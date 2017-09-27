Death in Dundalk - Wednesday September 27th, 2017

The death has occurred of Noel Crossley of Montpelier Hill, Parkgate Street, Dublin and formerly of Dundalk

Sadly missed by his family and friends. Reposing on Wednesday afternoon from 1pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 341 Ballyfermot Road with prayers at 5pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Donaghcomper Cemetery, Celbridge. All enquires to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, 341 Ballyfermot Road on 01-6265094.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Very Rev. William Murtagh of Clogherhead and Dundalk

Peacefully in his 99th year in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Fr Willie beloved brother of the late Fr Mick Murtagh PP, May Murphy (Blackrock), and Kitty Murtagh (Blackrock). Deeply regretted by Archbishop Eamon Martin, Cardinal Brady, the Priests of the Archdiocese of Armagh, his nieces Anna, Dara and Michelle, his grandniece Clíodhna, grandnephews Ronan and Joseph, nephews-in-law Eamon Laverty, and Shane O’Reilly, many friends and Parishioners.

Reposing at Moorhall Lodge Nursing Home, Ardee from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday, and from 2pm on Thursday. Removal on Thursday evening at 5.15pm to Church of St. Michael, Clogherhead, arriving for evening Prayer at 6.30pm Concelebrated Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Dennis Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.