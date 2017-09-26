Sadness at the passing of local priest Fr. Willie Murtagh

Louth Deputy Declan Breathnach has expressed his sadness at the death of Fr. Willie Murtagh.



“Fr. Murtagh was my boss for 23 years while I was Principal in Walshestown National School. The love and respect that he commanded from communities such as Ardee, Clogherhead, Dundalk and beyond among his fellow priests in the diocese was evident.”



“The children and staff in the parishes he served truly loved him. His ritual visit every Monday to every class room was a lesson to behold. His theme was always centred on three respects that he tried to instil in the children – Respect for Oneself; Respect for your Family; and Respect for your Wider Community was always very much part of the stories he engrossed the children with”.



“He had a profound positive effect on all who knew him and he will be sadly missed by all. In his own words as he would leave the class room “Óró, sé do bheatha 'bhaile”!



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.