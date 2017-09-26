€400,000 funding made available to Youth Clubs in Louth and Meath

Fergus O'Dowd, TD for Louth and East Meath, has welcomed the announcement from his government colleague Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone, that just under €400k will be made available to local community youth groups in Louth and Meath through the updated and improved Local Youth Club Grant Scheme.

"These funds will be made available for the purchase of invaluable equipment which will support their continued hard work with younger people in our communities."

The announcement follows on from Deputy O'Dowd's calls to local community groups earlier this year to get in touch with the local Louth Meath Educational Training Board to start the process of applying.

O'Dowd said "Louth and Meath have had funding set aside of €391,162.92 with an additional tech assistance fund of €19,558 to help the LMETB to administer the scheme. This will make a massive difference to our local communities and will reward many of the local volunteer led youth groups with the much needed equipment to continue to provide their invaluable services."

"I must say a massive thank you to the local Louth Meath ETB administration team who have worked tirelessly on this scheme since it was announced, now I hope to see the full allocation will be successfully administered to the Louth and Meath counties."

More than 1,700 community youth groups are set to benefit from the €6.35m equipment fund launched today by the Minister Zappone.