Racist graffiti sprayed on walls of family home

The PSNI are investigating the spraying of racist graffiti on the garden wall outside a home in the Forkhill area.



The act is said to have been carried out over the weekend, and an appeal has now been made for witnesses to come forward.



Officers say the offending artwork was implanted at the Tievecrom Road area between 8pm on Saturday (September 23) and and 7.30am on Sunday. It is being treated as a hate crime.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area either on Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday morning and who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or if you have any information that could assist our enquiries into this distressing incident, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 544 of 24/09/17", said the on-site inspector.



“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Hate crime, in all its forms, is totally unacceptable. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected.”