Gardaí warn of 'parking danger spots' in County Louth

Gardaí are issuing a fresh warning to those parking vehicles long-term in the Louth area.



Officers are keen to crackdown after another van was targeted at the Ardee Road, with a number of construction appliances taken following a break-in last Tuesday (September 19).



“We would urge people parking all day, especially at junctions 16, 17 and 18 to be vigilant as these are increasingly becoming targets for roving criminals,” a Garda spokesman told the Democrat. “If anyone spots any pedestrians acting unusually in these areas, they shouldn't hesitate to contact us.”



The appeal comes after similar incidents were reported last week.



A vehicle, which was parked in the Gibbstown area adjacent to the motorway, was targeted on Wednesday (September 13).

It had housed a number of construction tools which were taken following the break-in. Those units included a cordless mixer, a reciprocating saw, a router and a nail gun.



The incident occurred between 6am and 5pm on the stated date, and came just hours after a white Caddy van was subject to a similar theft.