Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday September 26th, 2017

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McQuaid of Greenacres, Dundalk

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 23rd September 2017. Paddy, beloved husband of Kathy and dear father of Katasha and Nyomi and loving granddad of Ethan. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, grandson, son-in-law Harry Walsh, brother, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 to Glasnevin Crematorium for Cremation at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donation to the Irish Heart Foundation.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Alison Charleson (née Turnbull) of Monasterboice, Co Louth

Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Alison, beloved wife of Gerry and loving mother of Kirsty and Ryan and grandmother of Josh. Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, grandchild and all the family members and friends.

Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer, from 7pm until 9pm on Thursday evening. A celebration of Alison's life will take place on Friday morning at 11am in the Funeral Home, followed by removal at 12 noon to Mullary Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Alison's chosen charity.

May She Rest In Peace