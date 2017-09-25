Laptops stolen as Dundalk home is ransacked
LOCAL CRIME
A number of expensive tech items were stolen from the Hackballscross area last week.
The robbery occurred between 7pm and 11pm on Saturday (September 23), with the homeowners having returned home to find their door forced in and rooms ransacked.
Samsung and Toshiba laptops were among the items taken from the residence.
Gardaí are warning anyone who may come in contact with these items to be vigilant.
