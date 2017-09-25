Gardaí seek witnesses after Dundalk home has window smashed by bricks
LOCAL CRIME
An investigation is underway after bricks were thrown through the window of a home in Dundalk last Saturday evening.
The owner of the Castletown Road property was in the building at the time of the incident when he reported having heard a loud bang.
The crime is said to have taken place at 8pm, with the house's front living room window smashed as a result.
Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on