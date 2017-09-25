Dundalk firm Intact Software celebrates 25 years in business

Dundalk company Intact Software celebrated its 25th year in business at the weekend.

Intact Software was born in 1992 with a mission to create straightforward, easy to use accounting and business management software. It now employs 130 people across Ireland and the UK offering medium and growing small businesses complete business management and ERP software solutions.

In those early days co-founders Paul Marry and Aidan Lawless saw a gap in the marketplace; "We were going into businesses who were looking at other systems and we knew they were good systems but with a fundamental flaw. Our differentiator was that if you want something to accommodate a niche in your business that makes you you, you want the software to be able to adapt. Others won't or can’t adapt it for you, but we will", Paul Marry, Co-Founder.

In the early 2000’s Intact grew its customer base significantly both in Ireland and the UK adding 5 channel partners to the group, and expanding the Intact Family to 19. Then in the middle of a deep recession Intact Software took the brave decision to invest deeply in R&D for a 5-year period to develop the next generation of their product using the most extendible,

customisable and scalable architecture they could imagine. This led to the creation of their 3rd generation ERP software; Intact iQ; a unique product in the ERP market, which enables businesses to adapt the software to fit their unique ways of working, not the other way around.

The launch of Intact iQ in 2010 saw customer numbers rise to 1,582 and in 2015 Intact moved their HQ to a state of the art facility in Blackthorn Business Park. In 2016, Intact acquired a UK partner and established their UK head-office in Hemel Hempstead, just outside London.

Today, Intact Software has grown its customer base to over 28,000 users across over 2,500 customer sites located in Ireland, UK, Australia, New Zealand and the Mediterranean. Speaking of the future of the company, co-founder Paul Marry noted, "In 25 years I'd love to see Intact Software in every country in the world and I can’t see any reason why that couldn’t happen. I believe that after seeing the product and hearing our story and understanding our ethos, no matter what country you are in, the Intact Software model will appeal." Aidan Lawless, co-founder and CTO, believes that "the success of the company is attributed to the great team of employees, customers and partner’s that we work with."

Speaking at an event held to mark the occasion Justin Lawless, CEO noted "Our growth still remains attributable to that simple but unique premise that drove our business from day one; technology designed for your business, drives and elevates your business. It is also inextricably linked to those core values that remain at the heart of everything we do at Intact Software. It is upon these pillars we look forward to where the next 25 years will take us."