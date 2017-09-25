Irish Water announce large investment to upgrade Dundalk water supply

Irish Water have announced today that it is working in partnership with Louth County Council to upgrade the Staleen Water Treatment Plant and the Cavanhill Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to the Dundalk area.

They are investing €24 million to upgrade the two plants. A contract to complete the upgrades was recently signed by Irish Water and work will commence in the coming months.

It is expected that these works will take approximately 18 months to complete and will be carried out by Murphy Process Engineering Limited on behalf of Irish Water.

In parallel Irish Water is progressing with the design works associated with the replacement of the existing pumped supply main from Roughgrange Pumping Station on the banks of the River Boyne to Staleen Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Staleen WTP treats and supplies water to the South Louth and East Meath Water Supply Zones (WSZ’s). Cavanhill WTP treats and supplies water to Dundalk.

Cavanhill WTP is in operation since 1991, and supplies over 35,000 people in the Dundalk area.

The Staleen WTP was originally constructed in 1974 and upgraded in 1986, and now supplies over 80,000 people across Drogheda and East Meath areas.

The South Louth and East Meath water supply zones water supplies are on the Environmental Project Agency’s (EPA’s) Remedial List (RAL) for exceedances of ‘trihalomethanes’ (THMs).

This project includes the following works at the respective treatment plants:

Introduction of pH correction of raw water

Upgrade of existing Coagulation, Flocculation and Clarification Process

Upgrade of existing filtration processes

Upgrade of disinfection infrastructure

Upgrade of solid and liquid residual infrastructure

The Roughgrange Pumping Station which pumps water to the Staleen WTP and the Stephenstown Pumping Station which pumps water to the Cavanhill WTP are amongst Irish Water’s top energy users.

Improvement measures have been identified to significantly improve the energy efficiency and increase resilience at these key infrastructure sites.

Commenting on the Project William McKnight, Infrastructure Regional Lead at Irish Water said:

'The Staleen WTP is on the EPA’s RAL for exceedances of THMs. The upgrade works to the plant will enable South Louth which includes the supply to Drogheda and East Meath WSZ’s to be removed from the RAL.

'The upgrade at Staleen will also benefit the environment as it will improve the treatment of the existing discharges to the River Boyne and improve energy efficiency at both plants.

'It is a priority for Irish Water to upgrade both plants to ensure they comply with all drinking water standards.'