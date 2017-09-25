Man left with serious eye damage after random assault in Dundalk

Gardaí are appealing for information after an unprovoked assault in Dundalk town centre.



The incident occurred at approximately 3.45am on Sunday morning in the Park Street area.



The victim is said to have been struck in the face and sustained significant eye injuries as a result.



His attacker is described at 5' 8" with brown hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt at the time of the incident. He was not known to the injured party.



Officers are urging anyone with information, or those who may have been on Park Street at the stated time, to contact their local station.