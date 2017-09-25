Search is on in Louth for Ireland’s best young entrepreneur

The search is on across the country for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur(IBYE) and Louth Local Enterprise Office have joined the search in the hope that Ireland’s best come from the Wee County.

If you or someone you know is aged between 18-35 and have a business idea or have already started a business, you can enter IBYE to win a share the €50,000 county investment fund and hopefully progress to the National finals in Google during March 2018, where further investments funds can be won.

It is not just all about the money however as all applicants can avail of a 1 day Enterprise event run by the Louth LEO.

From this event, 15 individuals will be selected to attend a free 2 day boot camp and one to one mentoring before submitting a business plan and delivering a pitch to the county judging panel.

To apply you must be over 18 and 35 or under on 31st December 2017

There are 3 categories to apply for

Best Business Idea (pre trading) – County Winners prize €7,000 / Runner up €3000

Best Start Up ( trading under 18 months ) – County Winners prize €15,000 / Runner up €5000

Best Established Business ( trading 18 months +) – County Winners prize €15,000 / Runner up €5000

Applicants can apply online at www.ibye.ie and the closing date is this Friday 29 September.