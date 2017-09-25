House prices in Louth remain static

While house prices across the country continue to rise, with the average price increasing by €500 per week, prices in Louth have remained static over the past three months.

This is according to the REA Average House Price Survey for Q3 2017, which has been released today.

The survey focuses on actual sale price of three bedroom semi-detached houses across the country.

The report shows that the average price for a three bedroom semi-detached house in Louth is €195,000.

This is the same average price as reported at the end of Q2 in Louth.

Louth is one of just a handful of counties in the country where house prices have remained static.