TRAVEL: Iarnród Eireann announce delays to commuter services
Northern Commuter services affected
Iarnród Eireann have just announced delays to commuter services which will affect people travelling on northern commuter services.
They say that due to a mechanical fault and customer medical assistance, the Dundalk to Bray 7.10 am service was delayed.
The mechanical fault has since been repaired but there are some knock on delays to Northern Commuter/DART services
07.10 Dundalk to Bray resumed after mech fault, operating with 32 min delay, some knock-on delays to other Northern Commuter/DART services— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 25, 2017
