TRAVEL: Iarnród Eireann announce delays to commuter services

Northern Commuter services affected

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Iarnród Eireann have just announced delays to commuter services which will affect people travelling on northern commuter services.

They say that due to a mechanical fault and customer medical assistance, the Dundalk to Bray 7.10 am service was delayed. 

The mechanical fault has since been repaired but there are some knock on delays to Northern Commuter/DART services