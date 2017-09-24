Water supply disruption to last almost two weeks in parts of Dundalk

Irish Water have announced that due to works beginning tomorrow, disruptions to water supplies in parts of Dundalk, could last almost two weeks.

In the supply and service update, Irish Water say that main flushing works may cause supply disruptions to the following areas:

Saint Alphonsus Road, Meadow Grove, Bishop Court, Oaklawns, Cluan Enda, Greenacres, Laurel Grove, Afton Drive, Lisnaree, Blackwater Court, Belfry Drive, Belfry Gardens, Belfry Crescent, Belfry Avenue, Avenue Road and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

According to the announcement, a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 8:30 am on Monday 25 September until 5 pm on Friday 6 October.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, they have asked that customers please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU014036.

For more updates go to the Irish Water website here