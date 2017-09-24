Deaths in Dundalk Sunday 24 September2017

The death has occurred of Eileen Lever (née Conlan) of Byrne's Lane, Dowdallshill and formerly The Laurels, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Beloved wife of Brian and dear mother of Andrew, Nigel, Philip and Juliet.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brother Gerry, sister Dympna (Rice), sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 4pm-6pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday, September 25th, to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, via The Laurels, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Good Morning Louth c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private please, by request

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Mary Reynolds (née McEvoy) of Ardee Road, Dunleer, Louth

In her 82nd year, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Mary, beloved wife of Francie and loving mother of Rosemary, Sean and Annmarie.

Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Gary and Seamus, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Sean, Claire, Sarah, Nicola, Oisin, Ruairi and Anna, brothers Jim, Owen, Noel and Peter, sisters Ann, Josephine and Gabriel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer, from 5pm until 9pm on Monday evening.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Gary Kelly Centre, George's Street, Drogheda.

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Anthony McArdle of Umina Beach, Sydney, N.S.W. Australia and formerly of Mullenstown, Ardee, Louth

On 20th of September 2017.

Remembered by his loving wife Sue and twin daughters Emily and Kayla.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Patrick and Patricia, brothers Vincent, Jim, John, Paul and Martin, sisters Mary, Olive, Bernadette, Joan, Helen, Claire, Susan, Sarah and Emma, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews and all extended family, relations and friends.

Funeral arrangements in Australia, Saturday 23rd September, 10am, "Rose Chapel", Palmdale Crematorium, Palmdale Road, Palmdale.

Rememberence Service on Saturday, 30th September, at 10am in the Church of the Nativity, Ardee, Co Louth.

May he Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Bridie Keating (née Cunningham) of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 23rd September 2017.

Bridie (Former Secretary and Director of Don Keating Wholesale), beloved wife of Don and dear mother of Michael, Bernadette, Fiona and Donal, loving grandmother of Kyle, Jordan, Preston, Eoghan, James, Callum, Stephen and the late Ciara.

Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, Aiden Brennan and Michael Flynn, daughters-in-law, Barbara and Grainne, Eoghan’s partner Melanie, sisters Lily Hamilton, Kathleen Clarke, Josephine Foster, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 10pm on Sunday and from 2pm until 10pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Mass at 11 am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning.

May She Rest in Peace