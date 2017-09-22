Louth teen competes in Ploughing Bake-off final

David O’Neill from Dillonstown Foróige Club here in Louth competed in the Aldi Foróige National Junior Baker Competition in the Aldi Marquee at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan Co. Offaly this week.

Eight teens from throughout Ireland battled it out in front of a live audience in a bake-off presented by Síle Seoige.

The theme of the Aldi Foróige Baking Competition for 2017 is Lemon Drizzle Cake. The hopeful teens had already baked their creation at the county level, and then in regional bake-offs to make it to the Aldi Marquee at the Ploughing Championships.

The winner, Jessica Doherty from Leitrim, will have her cake put on-sale nationwide in Aldi stores next year; received a €1,000 bursary to help her on her baking journey; as well as a trip for her local Foróige group to Delphi Adventure Centre in Co. Mayo.

Sean Campbell, CEO of Foróige said “we’re so proud of the talent and diligence shown by these young bakers and delighted to be partnered with Aldi yet again this year for the competition. It’s a fantastic opportunity for a budding baker not only to compete at this level but to get the chance to sell their creation nationally.”