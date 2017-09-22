Four local students win a 'Ticket To Ride' for free on Matthews coaches

The recent Matthews.ie Ticket To Ride competition was aimed at bringing some relief to hard-pressed students and their parents.

Matthews.ie looked for four students, one from the Dundalk area, one from Drogheda, one who uses their Bettystown service and one from Dublin who travels up to college in the area to be able to travel with Matthews for free until Christmas.

The winners were: Cian McDonald (Dundalk), Gabriel Grimberg (Drogheda) and Cianan McNally (Bettystown) along with Dublin winner Odhran O’Brien, who travels up to attend DkIT.

“We all know the expense that parents and students go to at the start of the school year and we wanted to do our bit to help,” said Paddy Matthews, Managing Director of Matthews.ie.

“One of the major factors behind Matthews.ie over the years has been the fact that students see the service as a low-cost, high-quality alternative to moving to Dublin.

“Our cheaper ten-journey student tickets have proved to be invaluable to those who use our regular services to get to Dublin colleges such as DCU, ST Pat’s, Trinity and DIT, or our special services to UCD – or indeed to DkIT or DIFE.

“And our free wifi means that people tend to get some work done while they travel too!”

The Matthews.ie direct service to DCU has been an instant hit with students.

The service leaves the Marshes in Dundalk at 7.15am, serving Glenwood, DkIT, Monasterboice, Drogheda (7.40), City North (8.00), terminating at DCU at 8.30.

The return service leaves DCU at 17.15, reaching Drogheda at 17.47 and Dundalk at 18.30.