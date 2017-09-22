American 'ranch-like' home with incredible views over Dundalk Bay

This extraordinary 5-bedroom home on the outskirts of Dundalk has an American ranch-feel throughout, including a veranda facing out to Dundalk bay.

Local estate agents DNG Duffy are bringing this captivating family residence in Jenkinstown with sea fronting land elevated to offer panoramic views of Dundalk Bay to the market.

According to estate agents, it comes with plenty of land.

"This cut stone finish house was built c.2005 to exacting standards with the finest materials and interior designed with flair. Fully faced with cut sandstone, this individual prestigious property occupies a site of c. 1 acre with far reaching sea views to the front and views of the Cooley Mountains. Ideal for the larger family, the property is strategically positioned between Dundalk and Carlingford, therefore providing access to a huge range of shopping, sporting facilities, schools, community and recreational amenities.

"The property is located off the R173 along a private lane way of private detached homes, on approach the elevated views bring you onto the property's stone driveway revealing this grand home with its Canadian wrap around decking.

"A popular location, close to Dundalk and has easy access to the Dublin Belfast M1. The property itself is only a few minutes walk from St Patrick's GAA football club, Rampark National School and The Station House Cafe.

"This property would make a great family home with large living and dining area's and also further benefits from spacious gardens."

The home is on the market for €680,000.

For more information click here