Man (30) set for trial at Dundalk court for alleged sexual assault

A 30 year-old man is due to go on trial for alleged sexual assault of a female in the circuit court in Dundalk at the start of next month

The accused was charged with three counts relating to the same individual, two in respect of the same date on May 13 last year, and the other in respect of a date unknown between April 1 and April 30 last year.

He was returned on the same bail terms at Ardee District Court on Monday last to appear at the next sitting of the circuit court in Dundalk commencing on October 3. He was assigned a barrister along with solicitor Seamus Roe to represent him.