Deaths in Dundalk - Friday September 22nd, 2017

The death has occurred of Victor McBride of Tullaycahen, Louth Village

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Moorhall Lodge, Ardee, 21st September 2017. Victor, beloved brother of Anne, Brigid Nolan, Angela Kenny and Georgina Thoronton. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Moorhall Lodge Nursing home from 4pm until 8pm on a Friday and from 4pm until 8pm in his sister Angela Kenny’s home, 12 Fern Drive, Louth Village, on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Mooney (née Carry) of Allardstown, Knockbridge and formerly of Townley Road, Tullyallen, Knockbridge

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of the late Sean and dear mother of Ann, Dympna, Bernie and Linda and loving grandmother of Sarah, Sean, Tara, Ewan, Emma, Ellie and Alfie, mother-in-law of Fred Mc Eleavey, Kevin Mc Geeney, Stephen Mc Evoy and David Mc Cour, brother Michael Carry sisters Brigid Mc Ardle and the late Rita Carry. Deeply regretted by her daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am to St Michael's Church, Darver, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace