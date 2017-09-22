An Taoiseach to launch new partnership deal between Dundalk firm and Athletics Ireland

An Taoiseach, Mr. Leo Varadkar, will launch CX+ Sport's apparel partnership with Athletics Ireland at the Carrickdale Hotel on Friday, September 22nd.

A Historic Business Lunch, run in conjunction with Dundalk Chamber, will take place from 1pm - 3pm where Mr Varadkar will officially announce the sponsorship deal.

The three-year agreement will see the Dundalk-based company supply Athletics Ireland with a full selection of team wear, including performance apparel for all international competitions.



CX+ Sport will also supply training kit and leisurewear for medal ceremonies, traveling and public appearances.

David Minto, Business Development Manager for CX+ Sport said: “It is an amazing honour for our relatively new brand to provide kit to the Irish athletics team.

"It was always the long-term plan for CX+ Sport to be represented internationally and this is a major milestone following our unprecedented growth in the last two years. We are incredibly excited about this partnership.

“On the back of this contract, we have hired an extra five members of staff, increasing our numbers to over 20 which is a considerable increase from our starting base of just four employees when CX+ Sport was launched in 2015.”



Irish athletes first wore the new CX+ Sport kit at the European U23 Track & Field Championships in Poland during the summer.

It was also on show at the European U20 Championships in Italy, where Ireland returned home with three medals, including their first gold since 2005, won in the 100m by Gina Akpe Moses.

Most recently, Irish athletes sported the new kit at the IAAF World Championships in London where athletes such as Rob Heffernan and Brian Gregan gave a great account of themselves.

Georgina Drumm, President of Athletics Ireland, expressed her delight at the sponsorship deal.

“Being from Dundalk, I am thrilled that a local business has come on board as a new sponsor for Athletics Ireland and I was delighted to see our junior and senior athletes perform in the new CX+ Sport kit at the International Track & Field Championships over the summer.”

Athletics Ireland CEO, John Foley said: “Athletics Ireland is delighted and proud to be working with CX+ Sport, one of Ireland’s new sports brands and this sponsorship deal represents an exciting time for both Athletics Ireland and CX+ Sport.”



"We are delighted to use our knowledge of fabric technology to produce a world-class range for athletics," added Tom MacGuinness, CEO and founder of Horseware Ireland and CX+ Sport



CX+ Sport is the current kit supplier to SSE Airtricity League champions Dundalk FC, their Louth neighbours, Drogheda United and current Danske Bank Premiership league leaders, Coleraine FC.

The company also supplies kit, training equipment, and leisurewear to a host of junior and schoolboys GAA, rugby and cycling clubs around the country.

For more information about A Historic Business Lunch, visit the Dundalk Chamber website at https://www.dundalk.ie/ event/historic-business-lunch- leo-varadkar