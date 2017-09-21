Gardai detect car driving at ridiculous speed on dangerous N2 road in Louth

European Day Without a Death

It is officially European Day Without a Death today, but that seems to have passed a certain stupid and dangerous driver by right here in Louth it would appear.

Gardai patrolling the N2 in Louth detected a car hurtling down the road at 151km in 100 zone.

Dangerous and stupid!