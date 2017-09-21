Gardai detect car driving at ridiculous speed on dangerous N2 road in Louth
European Day Without a Death
Gardai detect car driving at ridiculous speed on dangerous N2 road in Louth
It is officially European Day Without a Death today, but that seems to have passed a certain stupid and dangerous driver by right here in Louth it would appear.
Gardai patrolling the N2 in Louth detected a car hurtling down the road at 151km in 100 zone.
Dangerous and stupid!
Highest speed detected today on the N2 in Co. Louth - 151km in 100 zone #ProjectEDWARD #slowdown . Make the plege at https://t.co/tWjNB8iFQU— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 21, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on