BREAKING: Six vehicle pileup on N2 in Monaghan
Diversions in place
Reports are coming in of a six vehicle collision on the N2 in Monaghan. According to Northern Sound Radio, the collision took place on the Dublin road near Clontibret.
An Garda Siochana have released a tweet warning commuters of the incident:
Monaghan Traffic: Collision on the N2 between Clontibret and Castleshane. Diversions in Place. If travelling from town head for Ballybay— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 21, 2017
There are no further details at present.
