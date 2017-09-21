BREAKING: Six vehicle pileup on N2 in Monaghan

Diversions in place

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Reports are coming in of a six vehicle collision on the N2 in Monaghan. According to Northern Sound Radio, the collision took place on the Dublin road near Clontibret.

An Garda Siochana have released a tweet warning commuters of the incident:

There are no further details at present.