PICTURE: Dundalk school under construction looking VERY impressive already

It may be some months until the sound of school children fills its hallways and classrooms, but the construction of Coláiste Chú Chulainn at the Marshes in Dundalk has come along quickly in recent times.

The new school is looking very impressive so far, and no doubt it will be a truly wonderful sight when it is finally completed.

Speaking at the start of the building work back in January, Cllr Tomas Sharkey called the scale of the vision a 'bold statement.'

"The start of building work is a new beginning for Coláiste Lú and CúChulainn. Education is the cornerstone of our community and building a 1,000 student school in the centre of Dundalk is a bold statement.

“I want to pay particular tribute to the new CEO of Louth and Meath ETB Martin O'Brien for his commitment to the project. All od Dundalk will benefit from this school."

It is expected that works will be completed by the summer of 2018 with pupils taking up occupation in September of that year.