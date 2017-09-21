Slight increase in number of non-Irish nationals in Louth

CSO figures released today, show that there was a slight increase in the number of non-Irish nationals in county Louth between 2011 and 2016.

Census 2016 Profile 7 Migration and Diversity was published by the CSO today, and it shows that in April 2016 there were 12,993 people in Louth who indicated that they were non-nationals.

This is an increase of 282 people or 2.2% on Census 2011. They comprised 10.2% of the county’s population, compared with 10.4% five years previously.

This is lower than the State figure where non-Irish nationals comprised 11.6% of the country’s population in April 2016.

Five EU countries – Poland, Lithuania, UK, Latvia and Romania – accounted for 60.1% of the county’s non-Irish national population. Polish nationals (2,107) were the largest single group, followed by Lithuanians (2,021).

Of the 82,346 people who moved to Ireland in the year prior to Census 2016, some 1,723 were living in County Louth.

This was an increase of 664 (62.7%) on the year before the 2011 census. Of those 1,723 people, 1,258 (73.0%) were non-Irish nationals.