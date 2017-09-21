Tickets available for upcoming Steam Enterprise trip stopping at Dundalk
Dundalk Railway Heritage Society are selling tickets for a Steam Enterprise trip from Belfast to Dublin on Sunday 24th September 2017.
Train will be stopping at Dundalk and the local society have secured a limited number of tickets for return trip.
Details:
Arriving Dundalk 11.35am
Departing 11.50am
Arriving Connolly Station 13.10pm
Dep.Connolly 16.10pm
Arr.Dundalk 17.20pm
Price Adults €27.00
Children €18.00
Tickets on sale at Dundalk Tourist Office, Market Square, Dundalk and Booking Office, Clarke Station
