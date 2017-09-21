Tickets available for upcoming Steam Enterprise trip stopping at Dundalk

Dundalk Railway Heritage Society are selling tickets for a Steam Enterprise trip from Belfast to Dublin on Sunday 24th September 2017.

Train will be stopping at Dundalk and the local society have secured a limited number of tickets for return trip.

Details:

Arriving Dundalk 11.35am

Departing 11.50am

Arriving Connolly Station 13.10pm

Dep.Connolly 16.10pm

Arr.Dundalk 17.20pm

Price Adults €27.00

Children €18.00

Tickets on sale at Dundalk Tourist Office, Market Square, Dundalk and Booking Office, Clarke Station