Tesco Dundalk are hiring

Tesco in Dundalk are on the lookout for Customer Assistants.

Main Responsibilities

Always put the customer first and consider them in everything you do.

Get to know your customers and serve them with pride.

Help to ensure products and services are available for customers at all times.

Handle all products with care to maintain quality and ensure they reach the customer in the best condition.

Keep the shop floor and back areas clean and tidy at all times.

Using the training you receive, follow department routines and processes.

Follow all company policies and adhere to Health and Safety routines.

Whilst you will have a core role, you may be asked to support your colleagues by helping in other departments.

The Ideal Candidate

Able to give great, natural customer service by proactively smiling, greeting, acknowledging and helping customers.

Works hard for customers, your team and your department.

You are able to prioritise to ensure anything you do is right for our customers.

Adaptable and resilient to meet the ever changing demands of our business.

You must be able to follow instructions either verbal or written.

You are reliable and a good timekeeper.

You must be smart and tidy at all times.

Anyone interested in applying can do so by clicking here