Twitter went into meltdown over the Louth lads from Cooley on Gogglebox last night

Massive hit

In case you missed it, last night's new series of Googlebox Ireland on TV3 saw the introduction of Cooley lads Michael, David and Gerry - needless to say they went down a treat with viewers.

The lads from the Peninsula quickly set about giving both barrels to the TV shows they were watching, including Great British Bake Off, Nationwide, and The Sunday Game.

Twitter lit up throughout and afterwards with the compliments coming in from all over for our boys and their humorous statements.