Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, September 21st, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary Byrne (née Murphy) formerly of Carroll Mead, and Grange Drive, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk.

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being wonderfully cared for by Dealgan Nursing Home. 20th September 2017. Mary beloved wife of the late Arthur and dear mother of Briege, Frank, Geraldine and Brenda, grandmother of Christopher, James, Jennifer, Ryan, Padraig, Sinead and Conor, great grandmother of Rayn, Skye, Alaya and Jacob, sister Lily. Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, granddaughter-in-law, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Briege’s home, 22 Fr. Murray Park from 11am until 9pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to Church of the Holy Family arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Magee of Kilmacud, Dublin and Cooley, Louth

Peacefully, after a short illness at St. Vincent’s University Hospital; beloved husband of the late Marie and loving father of Linda, June, Patricia, Mark and the late Paul. He will be sadly missed by his family, sister Mary, his eleven grandchildren, extended family, colleagues and his close friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum from 4pm to 6pm on Thursday evening. Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Friday in Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Veronica Woods (née McArdle) of O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk

Suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Margaret. Veronica, loving mother of Josephine and Paul. Sadly missed by her daughter, son, brothers Thomas, Michael and Bernard, sisters May, Marie, Briege, Eileen and Anne, son in-law, daughter in-law, grandchildren Jonathan and Paul, great-grandchildren Tiernan, Sophia and Cameron, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at her residence, O'Hanlon Park from Friday 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 12.30pm driving to Saint Joseph's Church, Castletown - Fatima, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace