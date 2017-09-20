Dundalk and Carlingford IMMA students bag five medals at European Kickboxing Championships

Five students from the Dundalk & Carlingford Irish Martial Arts Academy students travelled to Skopje, Macedonia recently to represent Ireland at the Wako European Kickboxing Championships.

The competition which took place at the beginning of September saw the five students all take home medals, including three gold’s.

In April, the 5 martial arts students excelled at this year’s KBI Irish National kickboxing Championships, their performances securing them a place on the Irish Kickboxing team.

They trained extensively throughout the summer attending extra training and national camps to secure their place on the squad to compete for their country at international level.

The students dedication and passion for this sport knows no bounds and is evident in the impression these 5 athletes left on the European hard style open hand and weapons division, claiming 3 gold’s, 1 silver and 1 bronze and earning pride of place on the most prestigious podium of 2017.

Max Lennon placed 1st in younger cadets U12 section open hand musical forms.

Sarah Brookes placed 1st in younger cadets U12 section open hand musical forms.

Oisin O Maoileoin placed 1st in younger cadets U9 section open hand musical forms.

Aaliyah Clarke placed 3rd in older cadets U15 open hand musical forms.

Matthew McQuillian placed 2nd in the junior hard style weapons section.

The students Sensei, Eamon Lawler had this to say on the students’ performance:

‘I couldn't be more proud of these guys; they have shown amazing dedication and talent in each of their sections. They worked very hard and I’m so happy to say all their work paid off!

'And not to forget the dedicated parents who facilitated their training and travelled with them to Macedonia to cheer them on!,

'We look forward to training hard and taking another strong team to the WAKO World Championships next year.’

The students shared their delight at their performances

'The Europeans was an amazing experience. I'm thrilled to retain my European title thanks to Sensei Eamon. It's an exciting time to be part of Irish Martial Arts Academy, the club is going from strength to strength!', said student Max Lennon

Oisin O'Maoileoin had this to say, 'I had a great time at the Europeans. I want to say thank you to my Sensei Eamon, my mum and all the national coaches. I hope we get to do it again next year.'

'The Europeans were amazing, I want to say thanks to my Sensei Eamon and my mum, my favourite part was getting to go out in the evenings to dinner as a team!' said Sarah Brookes.

Aaliyah Clarke added, 'I want to thank everyone at the academy for all their hard work fundraising so we could go to the Europeans and the Coaches at the Academy who worked so hard with us to get us ready and my mum who came with me to support me in Macedonia, it was an amazing experience.'

Matthew McQuillan added his thanks and and delight at the win, 'Thank you to everyone who worked hard all year to get us to Macedonia, it was a great experience and it was great to be there with such a great team, I enjoyed every minute of it!'.