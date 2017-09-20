Friends of tragic Louth GAA player Benny Reilly set up fund to help support family

Teammates and friends of Benny Reilly have come together to set up a Go Fund Me campaign to support his young family.

Brendan 'Benny' Reilly died tragically on his way home after playing a match with his club Naomh Martin's last Saturday evening.

The fund has been set up by Carl Courtney.

According to the Go Fund Me page, "Benny embodied everything positive about the GAA. A steely competitor on the pitch and a true gentleman off it - he was loved throughout the county.

"He leaves behind him his loving wife Lisa, Saoirse (4 years), Amy (2 years) and Harry (2 months).

"We hope you will consider contributing to a great man's memory.

"Thank you!"

You can contribute to the fund by clicking here