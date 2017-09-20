Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday September 20th, 2017

The death has occurred of Alick Kieran formerly of Highfield Estate and Dundalk and Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare

Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, sons Norbert and Alex, daughters-in-law Mag and Angie, grandchildren Dylan, Eoin, Ian and Amy, brothers Gerard and Hugh, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge, from 5pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9pm to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Annie Lambe (née Watters) of Marian Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in her 96th year, in the love and tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Saint Oliver Plunkett Hospital. Annie, late of Marian Park, Dundalk. Predeceased by her husband Kevin.

Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul and Paschal, daughters-in-law Margaret and Galina, brother Tommy (England), grandchildren Brendan and Kathryn, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Paul, Lower Point Road, Dundalk from Tuesday evening 7pm to 9pm and Wednesday morning 11am to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's, Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Ronald Stump of Belpatrick, Smarmore, Ardee

Suddenly at his home in his 88th year. Ronald, beloved husband of the late Colette and loving dad to Stephanie and Simon. Sadly missed by his loving daughter, son, Stephanie’s partner Ian, sisters-in-law Eileen and Philomena, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 5p.m until 7p.m on Thursday evening. Removal on Friday morning at 11a.m arriving to Dardistown Crematorium for Cremation at 12 noon.

May He Rest In Peace