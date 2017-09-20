MET EIREANN: Louth included in latest weather warning

Louth has been included in a yellow rain warning by Met Eireann today.

According to the weather service, the warning is active from 7am this morning until 3am tomorrow (Thursday) morning and will effect 20 counties.

The rain is expected to move from the southwest of Munster on Wednesday and will shift northwards during the day before eventually moving away later this evening.

The heavy rain is expected to continue in the east until later tonight.