Hugely successful Dundalk school 5k run returns

Because of the huge turnout last year for the St Vincent's secondary school 5k Run, the return of the event (on October 22nd) for a second year will have two significant changes.

The big change is that the route has changed. It will start at the school gym, then out onto the Inner Relief Road, on to Racecourse Road, Newry Road, Fairgreen, riverbank, back out onto Inner Relief Road and back to gym.

The event will also be a Chip and Pin run.

Also this year the school will have Professor Niall Moyna from DCU of Operation Transformation fame as a mentor for the girls along with students Patience Jumbo Gala and Kate O Connor

St Vincent's much accredited past pupil, Gina Apke Moses will open the race.

There will be a draw for an iPhone 8 for any St Vincents student who has a completed card back before 29th September. This card gets them entry into the run and a tee shirt.

Prizes for the run are as follows:

1st adult male - Playertek system

1st adult female - Playertek system

2nd adult male. - Felda 3 month Membership

2nd adult female. - Felda 3 month membership

3rd adult male - Voucher for Luxe Spa Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford

3rd adult female. - Voucher for Luxe Spa Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford

1st St Vincents girl. - €200

1st under 18 Student - €200

2nd student - hair and make up voucher

3rd student. - Brendan Reid voucher

Entrance fee is €15 and a limited amount of tee shirts will be available to purchase for €10.

Pre-registration will take place in the school from 9-4 on Friday 20th October and also in the gym before the race.

All proceeds will go towards a multipurpose outdoor sports area.

Training has already started during the girls PE classes as well as daily lunchtime walks/runs for each year. Also the school canteen is offering more healthy alternatives to spread the initiative.