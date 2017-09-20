President Higgins pays tribute to Louth legend Jimmy Magee

President Michael D Higgins has led the tributes to legendary sports commentator Jimmy Magee, who passed away this morning.

"I have learned with sadness of the death of the legendary sports broadcaster, Jimmy Magee", began President Higgins.

His contribution of more than 60 years of sports broadcasting is immense and earned him the deserved moniker of the “Memory Man”.

He reported on some of the most iconic sporting moments in sport but also had a genuine interest in the human side of everyday sports.

His encyclopaedic knowledge of the world of sport enabled audiences to “Know Your Sport” and his love for sports, in particular boxing, Gaelic and soccer, was deeply infectious – as were his persuasive powers, which he demonstrated so ably when coaxing sporting heroes out of retirement for the All Stars football games and music evenings in Ballyjamesduff.

Sabina and I express our condolences to his daughters and son, his wider family and friends. He will be missed by all those who appreciate and care for the world of sports."