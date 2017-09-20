Gardai in Ardee investigating pipe bomb attack

Crime

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardai in Ardee investigating pipe bomb attack

An investigation is underway this morning following a pipe bomb attack in Ardee last night.

 
A device was thrown at a house just off Hale Street in the town just before 1am.
 
Although the explosive device detonated no one was injured, with minor damage done to the house.
 
Gardai are asking anyone with information to contact them on 1800 666 111.