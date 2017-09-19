Locations of hire GoCars in Dundalk revealed

Louth County Council in conjunction with car sharing company GoCar is using European Mobility Week (16th – 22nd September) to test new transport measures and get feedback from the public in Dundalk.

The scheme will see three vehicles available for hire in Dundalk.

Customers will pick them up/ drop them off in the spaces marked out in the following locations:

Boyds Car Park, The Demesne (before the junction with Mulholland Avenue - R132) and Bridge Street

The parking locations are selected to service transport hubs, residential areas and town centre trading areas. The Council will facilitate an engaged review with all stakeholders before the pilot ends.

Car sharing allows people to rent cars for as little as an hour, using a booking system to reserve the vehicle and in-car technology to unlock the car and drive. It is ideal for people who only need occasional access to a vehicle and also allows those who cannot afford a car the opportunity to drive on a pay per use basis. Fuel, tax, insurance and maintenance are all included.