Louth County Council to meet with public on road improvements on N53

Louth County Council are to hold a Public Consultation on Tuesday 26 September to inform interested parties on the proposed scheme for the improvement of the N53 National Secondary Route between Hackballscross and Rassan in County Louth.

According to the Louth County Council website, the Public Consultation will take place next Tuesday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm in the Naomh Malachi Clubrooms, Sheelagh, Co. Louth.

The council says public comments are invited in relation to potential constraints regarding road realignment and will be noted for consideration.

Representatives from Louth County Council and Westmeath National Roads Office will be in attendance.

For more information contact:

The National Roads Office, Culleen Beg, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Telephone 044 9334250