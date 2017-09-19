Louth lads from Cooley to star on new series of 'Gogglebox'

Gogglebox Ireland is back on TV3 for a brand new series and in tomorrow night’s episode we’ll meet a brand new household from Louth.



Michael (25), David (24) and Gerry (25) have been best friends since childhood and all live within five minutes from each other in the Cooley Peninsula in County Louth.

The trio all attended the same Primary and Secondary Schools but then went their separate ways for College. Michael studied Electronic Engineering and now works as a Sales Rep, David went to DIT Dublin, moved to France for a year and now works as a Software Expert and Gerry is a Personal Trainer.

Despite their busy lifestyles, they still make time for a weekly ‘Lads Night In’ to catch-up on the telly in Gerry’s parents’ house. The trio’s other hobbies include socialising and playing GAA.

The lads rarely agree on what to watch on TV but all enjoy First Dates and The Simpsons, often quoting phrases from the series when together. Gerry was into this summer’s Love Island on 3e and Michael admits to being fixated on Sky Sports. David lives with his Granny so he grew up watching daytime TV with her, including The Jeremy Kyle Show and Loose Women.

Watch Gogglebox Ireland tomorrow night to meet the Louth Lads at 9pm on TV3.