Dundalk woman confronts intruders at her home

Gardaí are stepping up their search for a four-man gang at the centre of several town centre break-ins after another home was targetted last week.

A property at St Brigid's Terrace in the Seatown area of Dundalk was the latest to be targetted, with jewellery, cash and electronic devices stolen from the premises on Thursday (September 14).

The incident occurred at approximately 12pm, with the intruders thought to have been disturbed upon the return of the homeowner.

"I was returning home from a school run at midday when I noticed a black Mercedes car parked outside our house", Adrienne Taaffe told The Democrat.

"I initially thought nothing of it and just pulled my car in a little further on down. The man in the driver's seat just waved at me as I was making my way past, but when he realised I was the owner of the house and not a neighbour he drove onto the corner of the street and started beeping really furiously.

"I was a bit taken aback by the whole thing so was sort of hesitant when I was heading into the house, looking back trying to see what the issue was.

“It was only when I walked in the front door that I saw another fella in the house. He was well-dressed and respectable looking so at first glance I thought it was just my husband, but before I knew it he was running out the door and two other men came flying down the stairs.

“ I was just screaming at them to get out. They mustn't have heard the man outside beeping because it seemed to be my putting the key in the door which first alerted them.

"I had been away from the house from 11am that morning but my neighbour said he hadn't seen the car parked there until midday when a man, again dressed quite smartly, was doing something at the boot. It seems that they gained entry by picking the lock through a small hole that they made next to the front door.

“It really did appear to be such a professional operation, from how they were dressed through to the fact that no fingerprints were left. The fact that I seemed to interrupt them meant they probably didn't get to go through the whole house, but the bedrooms were ransacked, with all of our jewellery taken as well as an iPad, iPhone and money as well.

“In the end though I was just glad that I didn't come into the house and close the door because who knows what could have happened."

Gardaí are now on the lookout for the three burglars in question, described by the victim as being in their mid-20s, as well as the driver who is thought to be approximately 50 years of age. The Black mercedes (2005 reg) is also central to the investigation.

The raid comes after a Democrat report last week which detailed four separate incidents reported to law enforcement officials on the night of September 8; jewellery and cash were also among the items taken in those instances.

“We are operating on the premise that these break-ins could be linked and we urge anyone with information regarding those involved to get in contact with us,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed.