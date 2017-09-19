Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday September 19th, 2017

The death has occurred of Annie Lambe (née Watters) of Marian Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in her 96 year, In the love and tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Saint Oliver Plunkett Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Kevin, Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul and Paschal, daughters-in-law Margaret and Galina, grandchildren Brendan and Kathrny, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Brendan Reilly of Brownstown, Monasterboice and Ardee

Suddenly. Brendan, beloved husband of Lisa and loving daddy to Saoirse, Amy and baby Harry. Predeceased by his father Eugene and sister Jean and father-in-law Eamon. Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, mother Kathleen, sister Elizabeth, brothers Jimmy, Austin, Steve, Alan, Shane and Barry, mother-in-law Gabrielle, brothers-in-law Ciarán, Eamon and Ronan, sisters-in-law Fiona, Fionnuala and Karena, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, his team mates of Naomh Martin and former team mates of John Mitchells and Louth GAA, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 10pm tomorrow Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Tenure for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Monasterboice Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Rosie Watters (née O'Neill) of Mary Street North, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving Care of Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham, Rosie predeceased by her husband Jim.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Majella Keating and Cathy Cousins, sons in-law Brian and Graham, grandchildren Dan Keane, Rosie and Rhyis Cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at the residence of her daughter Majella, Mulholland Avenue Dundalk from Tuesday morning 10am to 9pm, Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace