Gardaí issue warning about parking in Dundalk after vehicles are ransacked

A van was broken into and a number of items taken after an incident last week.



The vehicle, which was parked in the Gibbstown area adjacent to the motorway, was targeted on Wednesday (September 13).



It had housed a number of construction tools which were taken following the break-in. Those units included a cordless mixer, a reciprocating saw, a router and a nail gun.



The incident occurred between 6am and 5pm on the stated date, and came just hours after a white Caddy van was subject to a similar theft.