Gardai swoop on drink driver in Carrickmacross with quite the list of offences
Garda Traffic Unit
Gardai with the Carrickmacross Traffic Unit in Monaghan stopped a driver as part of a Mandatory Intoxication Testing (MIT) checkpoint earlier and made some surprising discoveries:
The drink driver had a fraudulent drivers license, insurance disc, NCT and tax disc also.
Carrickmacross Traffic Unit arrest drink driver at MIT checkpoint. Transpires driver has fraudulent license/insurance/NCT/Tax pic.twitter.com/lxaUxhi37o— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 18, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on