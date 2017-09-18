Gardai swoop on drink driver in Carrickmacross with quite the list of offences

Gardai with the Carrickmacross Traffic Unit in Monaghan stopped a driver as part of a Mandatory Intoxication Testing (MIT) checkpoint earlier and made some surprising discoveries:

The drink driver had a fraudulent drivers license, insurance disc, NCT and tax disc also.