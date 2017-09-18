National Ploughing Championships
Early weather outlook for the National Ploughing Championships
Mixed forecast for the three days at the site in Tullamore
National Ploughing Championships weather
The outlook for the weather as of Sunday for the National Ploughing Championships is mixed over the three days. According to forecast, this is the weather expected from Tuesday to Thursday.
Tuesday: Temperatures on Tuesday will reach 18 degrees. It will be cloudy at times with spells of sunshine and it should remain dry throughout the day.
Wednesday: Temperatures on Wednesday are again expected to reach 18 degrees although it will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain with a weather system tracking west across the country
Thursday: Potentially a cooler day with temperatures currently expected to reach 14 degrees. A more changeable day with spells of sunshine and some showers
Check back each day throughout the National Ploughing Championships for updated weather forecasts.
