Legendary Dundalk broadcaster Harry Lee retires from radio

Legendary Dundalk broadcaster has announced his retirement from radio.



"I just want to let all my friends know that i have decided to retire from all on air activities and will not be presenting any more on Louth Internet Radio," read a statement from Mr Lee.



"Its been a great journey for me on LIR and have been privileged to have worked with some wonderful radio people over the years and with the new presenters who have just recently joined one of the best community station in the country.



The future for LIR is secured with them all. It is a decision i didn't take lightly but i know that its the right thing to do at this time."

Mr Lee was a staple of community radio station Dundalk FM before taking up his latest role in more recent years.