Three towns in Louth shortlisted for Enterprising Town awards

Communities across County Louth are on high this week with the announcement that three towns in the county have been shortlisted for Bank of Ireland Enterprising Town awards.

Carlingford, Ardee and Drogheda will each be visited by adjudicators from the competition this week for assessment.

The judges are looking to see how the community works together to support enterprise and job creation.

'It's wonderful to see three of our towns shortlisted for these awards', said Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council Cllr. Colm Markey.

He continues, 'We know that the county has so much to offer. Superb access to national and international markets, a highly talented workforce and a can-do attitude to Enterprise and we're looking forward to showing this off this week.'

'The judges will visit Carlingford on Thursday morning, Ardee on Thursday afternoon and finish their visit to Louth in Drogheda on Friday morning.

'In each of their visits they'll be taking a walking tour of the town so we’re encouraging local people to watch out for the adjudicators and give them a big smile', concluded Louth’s Head of Enterprise Thomas McEvoy.

The competition, now in its second year, seeks to highlight the role that local people can play in driving enterprise and job creation in their own community.

Last year’s winner was Boyle, Co. Roscommon when they achieved the title and a prize fund of €23,000 for local enterprise projects.