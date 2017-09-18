Increase in planning permissions granted for Louth in Q1 2017 dwarfs State figures

Figures released by the CSO today, show that the increase in the number of planning permissions for houses granted in the first quarter of 2017 in Louth, dwarfs that of the State as a whole.

In Louth in the first quarter of 2017, 37 planning permissions for houses were granted in total. This is an increase on the 16 planning permissions granted in the first quarter of 2016 in Louth.

This represents a whopping 131% on last year’s figures. This compares to an increase of 29% in the State figure as a whole on Q1 2016.

It should be noted however that the 37 planning permissions represent 72 housing units. The 16 planning permissions in Q1 2016 represented 76 housing units.

This shows that planning had been granted for 4 fewer housing units in Louth in Q1, despite the increase in the number of planning permissions granted.

In the State 1387 planning permissions for houses were granted in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 1072 in the first quarter of 2017.

The 1387 planning permissions granted in the State in Q1 2017 represented 3754 housing units, an increase of 1220 on the 2534 units granted planning permission in the first quarter of 2016.

The figures also revealed an increase of 169% in the number of planning permissions granted in Louth in Q1 2017.

35 planning permissions for one off housing were granted in Louth in Q1 2017. This is an increase of 22 in the number of one off houses granted planning permission in Louth on Q1 2016.

This compares to a 30% increase in the State figures for one off housing in Q1 2017, when planning permission for 1273 one off houses was granted, compared to 978 on the same period in 2016.